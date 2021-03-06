Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 647,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 790,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 870,823 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after buying an additional 532,417 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,499,000 after buying an additional 309,282 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.