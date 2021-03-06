Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as high as C$1.64. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 3,899 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avante Logixx from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$33.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.20.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

