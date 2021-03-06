AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $51.37

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and traded as low as $46.75. AVEVA Group shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

