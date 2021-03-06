AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $46.75 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.