Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 390.40 ($5.10). 12,422,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 307.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,068 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09). Also, insider Mohit Joshi acquired 7,618 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

