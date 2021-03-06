Aviva PLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,460,000 after acquiring an additional 177,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $253.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

