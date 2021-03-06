Aviva PLC Acquires 3,156 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

