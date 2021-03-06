Aviva PLC Acquires 5,149 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,334.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

