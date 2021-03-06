Aviva PLC Acquires 7,525 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 321,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $58.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

