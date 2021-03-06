Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $49.95 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,305 shares of company stock worth $4,725,348. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

