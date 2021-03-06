Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $27,511,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of DHI opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

