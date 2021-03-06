Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

