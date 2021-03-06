Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aviva PLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.52.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $109.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.