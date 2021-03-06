Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,633.46, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $79.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

