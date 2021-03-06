Aviva PLC Buys 1,085 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

