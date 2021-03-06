Aviva PLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $329,205. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

