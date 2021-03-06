Aviva PLC Buys 1,399 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 115,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,673,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 990.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average is $148.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

