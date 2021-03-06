Aviva PLC Buys 4,853 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.