Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.