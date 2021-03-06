Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $262.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

