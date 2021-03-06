Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of AIG opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

