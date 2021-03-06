Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

