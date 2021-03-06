Aviva PLC Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $654.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $815.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.60.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,473,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.