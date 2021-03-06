Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $951,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

