Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

