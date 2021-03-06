Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,963,969 shares of company stock valued at $612,660,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

