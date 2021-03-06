Aviva PLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $184.34 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.