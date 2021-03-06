Aviva PLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.