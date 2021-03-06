Aviva PLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock opened at $1,060.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,182.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,096.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

