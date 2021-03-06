Aviva PLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,862 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $102.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.48.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

