Aviva PLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Barclays raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

