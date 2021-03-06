Aviva PLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.