Aviva PLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 317.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

