Aviva PLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BRO opened at $46.04 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

