Aviva PLC Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after buying an additional 317,175 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

NTR stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 321.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

