Aviva PLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 4,900 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.39, for a total value of $967,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,206,683.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,334 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,796. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $189.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

