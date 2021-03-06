Aviva PLC Has $9.66 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,408 shares of company stock worth $652,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $88.49 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

