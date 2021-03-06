Aviva PLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.07 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

