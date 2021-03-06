Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after buying an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,871 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,462,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 182,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $31.06 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

