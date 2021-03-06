Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,537,000 after purchasing an additional 697,003 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.