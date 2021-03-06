Aviva PLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $222.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.