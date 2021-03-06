Aviva PLC Purchases 2,420 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

