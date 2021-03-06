Aviva PLC Purchases 3,670 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,518,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

ED opened at $68.30 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

