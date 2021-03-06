Aviva PLC Purchases 37,924 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after buying an additional 886,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after buying an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

