Aviva PLC Purchases 5,271 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $79.42 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

