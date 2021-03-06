Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Paychex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 235,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $92.12 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

