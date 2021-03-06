Aviva PLC Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,216,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,707 shares of company stock worth $31,294,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

