Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.76 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

