Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

