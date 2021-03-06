Aviva PLC Sells 13,371 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after purchasing an additional 301,612 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.